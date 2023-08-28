FRANKLIN COUNTY HUMANE SOCIETY PET OF THE WEEK

Ivey is a 1 yr old Terrier/Blue Heeler mix. This pretty girl is sweet, social and loves attention from humans and dogs alike. At only 22 lbs. she will make an easy to manage dog for someone looking to adopt something on the smaller side!
The shelter is full and we need adopters desperately so If you have been considering adopting, please do it sooner rather than later.
We are always looking for people willing to bring one of our animals into their home to be fostered for various needs.
Any time you can spare would be greatly appreciated.
Call Karen at 670-8417 for more details or visit the Franklin County Humane Society at 244 State Road 65 in Eastpoint. You may logon to the website at www.forgottenpets.org to see more of our adoptable pets.
http://live.oysterradio.com/
No comments:
Post a Comment