Monday, August 28, 2023

Coastal areas of Franklin County under mandatory evacuation as of 6 AM Tuesday

TROPICAL STORM IDALIA

 

Due to the Westward Shift of the track, Effective 6:00AM, Tuesday, August 29, 2023, the Voluntary Evacuation that was issued earlier today will be upgraded to a Mandatory Evacuation of all Barrier Islands, Low Lying Areas, Mobile Homes, and RV Parks.  Additional evacuations may be issued in the morning if there are changes in storm track or intensity.

 

If you feel unsafe then do not shelter at home, leave until the storm has passed and then return. 

 

Please make sure your preparations have been made to secure your home. 

 

Franklin County Schools will be closed on Tuesday 08/29/23 and Wednesday 08/30/23.

 

County Government offices will be closed on Wednesday 08/30/23.

 



http://live.oysterradio.com/
