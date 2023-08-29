Gulf Coast State College to close Gulf/Franklin Campus due to potential impacts from Hurricane Idalia
Panama City, FL – After consultation with local and regional emergency services, the College will close the Gulf/Franklin campus on Tuesday, August 29 at 4:30 p.m. EST and will remain closed on Wednesday, August 30, 2023. There will be no College services or activities at the Gulf/Franklin campus only. The Gulf/Franklin campus will resume normal operations on Thursday, August 31, 2023.
College operations at all other campuses (Panama City, North Bay, and Tyndall Education Center) will remain on normal operating business hours until further notice. For any students or employees who reside in Gulf or Franklin Counties who travel to other GCSC campuses, we remind you to please be weather aware and contact your professors or supervisors if conditions are not safe to travel.
Please look for updates through the College's website, text alerts, social media and local media outlets. Students and employees are encouraged to sign up to receive the College’s free emergency alert notifications by texting GCALERT to 79516.
