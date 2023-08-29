DCF Releasing SNAP Early due to Hurricane Idalia

"We know how helpful the early release of food assistance benefits can be for our SNAP recipients in purchasing non-perishable items in preparing for the storm or in replenishing food losses after the storm,” said Secretary Shevaun Harris. “If you are in the path of this storm, it is important to finalize your preparations. The Department will do all that it can to support those impacted by this storm.”
Funds will be available starting on Tuesday, August 29, 2023. The Department encourages recipients who purchase food prior to landfall to focus on non-perishable items.
SNAP recipients in the following counties will receive their benefits early:
Alachua, Baker, Bay, Bradford, Calhoun, Charlotte, Citrus, Clay, Collier, Columbia, DeSoto, Dixie, Duval, Flagler, Franklin, Gadsden, Gilchrist, Gulf, Hamilton, Hardee, Hernando, Hillsborough, Jefferson, Lafayette, Lake, Lee, Leon, Levy, Liberty, Madison, Manatee, Marion, Nassau, Pasco, Pinellas, Polk, Putnam, Sarasota, Seminole, St. Johns, Sumter, Suwannee, Taylor, Union, Volusia, and Wakulla counties.
