See you in September! The E-Newsletter for the Apalachicola Riverkeeper

Join us for this fun annual tradition, the International Coastal Clean Up and get the free t-shirt to prove it. You're guaranteed to meet wonderful people who care about protecting water! Franklin County Details here.
The purpose of the ABSI hatchery is to produce oysters for restoration, so we need to understand how well the hatchery oysters survive and grow in different parts of the Bay. Additionally, FSU is studying how best to deploy these hatchery-raised oysters so they aren’t lost to currents and or buried by sediments.
Dani Davis recently joined Apalachicola Riverkeeper as Director of Outreach. Dani succeeds Cameron Baxley, who took the helm as Riverkeeper in May. A native Floridian, Dani grew up on the northern outskirts of suburban Atlanta. Here, she found her home exploring the forests and creeks of southern Appalachia. This love for wild spaces eventually brought her to Tallahassee Read More
Marina Complex on Apalachicola River
Apalachicola Riverkeeper continues to monitor the proposed marina complex along the Apalachicola River in downtown Apalachicola. Various permits are required at the local, state and federal levels for the project to proceed. On July 14, 2023, FL DEP issued a Notice of Intent (NOI), related to the pending approval of state permits. Read more
Northwest Florida Toll Road Proposal
About a year ago, the Bay County Transportation Planning Organization asked theFlorida Department of Transportation to investigate building a four-lane toll road from I-10 to U.S. 98. Florida DOT’s Turnpike Enterprise recently presented a rough proposal to the BCTPO. Three potential route options are suggested that would connect Panama City to I-10 about 20 miles east of U.S. 231. Read more
