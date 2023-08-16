There will soon be some new signs going up along Highway 98 in Eastpoint as part of a beautification project through the Eastpoint Civic Association.
Earlier this month the Franklin County Commission gave their approval to place the signs at 5 spots along Highway 98 including “welcome to Eastpoint” signs at the intersection of Highway 98 and Highway 65 and at the intersection of Highway 98 and North Bayshore Drive.
They will also place signs that say “Home of Eastpoint – great seafood, great sunsets, great people” near Island Drive, at the Y at the intersection of Hwy 98 and Patton Drive and at the intersection of Hwy 98 and Fourth Street.
Some of the signs will even be landscaped with Crape Myrtles and Muhly Grass.
The signs will be installed by the Conservation Corps of the Forgotten and Emerald Coasts.
The Eastpoint Civic Association will be responsible for the maintenance of the signs.
