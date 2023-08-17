Franklin County has agreed to seek grant money to add more amenities to Island View Park.
Island View Park, which is located just east of Carrabelle, was destroyed by Hurricane Michael in 2018, just two months after it opened to the public.
The park was repaired at a cost of about 1.6 million dollars, funded primarily through money received by the Federal Emergency Management Agency.
The park currently includes two piers and a parking area and offers beautiful views overlooking the water.
The county will also install a park style post and three slat wooden fence along the Highway 98 side of the parking area.
On Tuesday, the Franklin County Commission also agreed to apply for a grant for additional park enhancements including the addition of a picnic pavilion with an adjacent portable ADA restroom trailer, a small playground, a fenced dog park area and a kayak launch.
