Seasonal Lodging Specials launch this month as Fall Events Gear Up - the Monthly E-Newsletter from the Franklin County Tourist Development Council

Take a Late Summer Roadtrip and Enjoy Seasonal Getaway Specials
There's no better way to send summer packing than with a late summer getaway road trip. Along the way, you'll encounter dozens of parks, wildlife areas, museums and recreational opportunities. Many lodging providers are pulling out the stops to offer late summer getaway packages.
APALACHICOLA
Make your future plans to stay with Robinson Real Estate Company in November, December or January and save 10% off your 3 plus night stay. Book a minimum 3-night stay through Robinson Real Estate Company at the Scipio Creek Marina apartments. The iconic Gibson Inn features a 10% military and AARP discount and enjoy 15% off the standard rate when you book 14 days in advance! Simply choose your preferred dates and select “Pay Now And Save.”The Water Street Hotel features up to 20% discounts for Senior and AARP, Military, Government, group and Florida resident discounts.
ST. GEORGE ISLAND
Now through December 31, Suncoast Vacation Rentals is featuring 15% discounts on several select properties. Collins Vacation Rentals features specials including individual property discounts, Fall Savings Specials, Winter Escape Specials, Stay 4 Nights and Get 5th Night Free, Educator and Teacher Specials, AARP discounts, Military Specials, and Repeat Renter discounts. Fickling & Company features several properties that offer book four nights and get fifth night free. They also offer guest thank you discounts. The Hang Ten Vacation Rental is offering a last minute deal for the week of August 26-September 2. The Cape and Coast Premiere Properties is offering seasonal discounts on many of its luxury beach house rentals. Whe you stay at the St. George Inn, arrive arrive Sunday or Monday, and stay three nights and you'll enjoy the fourth night free. (Seasonal Restrictions apply).
CARRABELLE
Stay two nights at the Carrabelle Beach RV Resort and enjoy the third night free - applies to RV sites and cabins also. At the Pirate's Landing Condominums you can stay two nights and enjoy the third night free (Monday-Thursday). Many of the Sandy Beach Properties offer a mid-week special available and a 10% discount for guests returning to the same property more than once in any calendar year. Receive a Great Deal when you Stay & Play at the St. James Bay Villas and Condos. The Stay & Play packages include accommodations at the Residences Condominiums, plus unlimited rounds of golf on our perfectly manicured 18-hole championship course. Book two or more weeknights to receive $10 off per night at the Old Carrabelle Hotel or stay two nights and enjoy oneadditional night free.
Visit all of Franklin County's accommodations here on our relaunched website to check out individual lodging providers that often post specials that change weekly.
Pork Out Fundraiser September 4 in Advance of 11th Annual Pink Out October 6
Come and join the local BBQ talent at the 10th annual Pork Off for Pink Out, held on Monday September 4 at Paddy’s Raw Bar on SGI. BBQ pork and rib plates will be on sale and there will be live music and family fun activities. All proceeds from the day will go towards the 11th annual Pink Out held on Friday October 6 to benefit the Franklin Needs group which provides free mammograms and other services to local residents. Get ready for a fun filled night including an entertaining "woman-less pageant", raffles, cool merchandise, live music, food, lots of yummy goodies and much, much more! You don't want to miss this amazing LOCAL breast cancer event to benefit the residents of Franklin County, Florida.
The event will begin at 6:00 PM and will be held at Paddy's Raw Bar at 240 East Third Street on St. George Island. Franklin Needs is a non-profit and 100% of funds donated go back into the community providing under and uninsured Franklin County, Florida residents mammograms. Learn more here.
Camp Gordon Johnston Museum Features Battle of Midway August 29 through September 30
The Camp Gordon Johnston WWII Museum in Carrabelle will present a special exhibit about the Battle of Midway and Doolittle’s Raiders. This exhibit will open Tuesday, August 29 and will be on display at the museum until Saturday, September 30. The museum is open every Tuesday through Saturday from 11 am to 5 pm. There is no charge for admission, but donations are gladly accepted.
The Battle of Midway was the inflection point in the fortunes of the US and the Empire of Japan. The failures of US Intelligence in December of 1941 to anticipate the Pearl Harbor attack were replaced by the huge success in identifying Midway as Japan’s next target. The destruction of many of the Japanese ships that carried out the Pearl Harbor attack was a much needed boost for US morale. In addition, this exhibit will cover how many of these ships have recently been discovered thanks to 21st century technology. Their power and menace are still visible in the images taken of them almost 80 years after their demise. Learn more here.
Coastal Cleanup September 16
The Apalachicola Riverkeeper, along with the Franklin County Departments of Parks & Recreation and Solid Waste & Recycling, will host the Ocean Conservancy’s 36th Annual International Coast Cleanup on Saturday, September 16. The 2022 event attracted 306 volunteers who collected more than six tons of trash from the local beaches, bay, gulf, and river. The 2023 event will be held from 8:30am to 11:30am at 16 locations across the county. Volunteers will be provided trash bags, T-shirts, gloves, water, snacks, hand sanitizer, and data cards. Volunteers should bring sunscreen, bug spray, protective clothing, and sturdy shoes. Details.
September Farmers Markets
The Apalachicola Farmers' Market will host its September events on Saturday September 9 and September 23 from 9 am to 1pm at the Mill Pond at Scipio Creek. The Crooked River Lighthouse is hosting a Country Farmer's Market Saturday, September 2 and again on September 19 from 9 am-1 pm at the foot of the lighthouse at 1975 Hwy 98 W, Carrabelle Beach. The Market will feature vendors from the community with locally made goods, fresh roasted coffee, veggies, plants, art, baked goods, photography, craft items, and unique maritime items in the Lighthouse Gift Shop.
Pack Your Appetite for a Culinary Getaway This Fall
You can pack your bags and your appetite and come to the coast this fall if you're the winner of the 2023 Culinary Getaway hosted by the Franklin County TDC. The getaway, which runs through September 15, will feature a weekend stay in Apalachicola, meals and amenities throughout the county. Sign up to enter by clicking here.
Carrabelle Museum Day September 30
Carrabelle’s three museums will open their doors free of charge on Saturday September 30, 2023 as part of the annual Museum Day celebration. In honor of this day, Camp Gordon Johnston WWII Museum, Carrabelle History Museum, and Crooked River Lighthouse Museum invite you to Carrabelle FL for special activities and exhibits.
Museum Day goes beyond getting visitors through museum doors; it shines a spotlight on incredible culture, sciences, innovation and history exhibits across the country. This year’s theme is “Innovation in History” and each of Carrabelle’s three history museums will each celebrate with their own unique focus. Camp Gordon Johnston Museum will be open from 11 am – 5 pm that day. Carrabelle History Museum will be open from 10 am – 5 pm. Crooked River Lighthouse will be open from 9 am – 5 pm for this event. Guests can also enjoy their Country Market from 9 am-1 pm with local crafts, baked goods and area produce. Learn more here.
Two Full Moon Lighthouse Climbs Sept 29
The September Sunset and Full Moon Climb at the Cape St. George Lighthouse on St. George Island will be held on Friday, September 29. The Sunset and Full Moon Climb will begin at 7:30 p.m. and run until 9:30 p.m. Fifteen-minute time slots will be allotted for each group on a first come, first served basis. No advanced reservations will be taken. You will purchase your tickets in the gift shop and then sign up for your 15-minute time slot with the lighthouse keeper. Up to 12 persons allowed in each 15-minute time slot. The gift shop will open at 7:00pm to begin selling tickets. Details.
The Crooked River Lighthouse will host a Full Moon Event and Sacred Drum Ceremony on Friday, September 29, from 8-10 pm in Carrabelle, FL. Visitors can enjoy this opportunity to see the gorgeous natural surroundings of the St. George Sound and Carrabelle Beach under the glow of the full Harvest Moon or Corn Moon. Paul Eagleheart McGee from the Lipan Apache Tribe will be conducting a Native American drum ceremony during the event.
In honor of the Harvest or Corn Moon, the lighthouse will be hosting an informal drumming circle during this event. Anyone that has a drum is welcome to bring it and join in. The Harvest Moon is the full moon nearest the start of fall or the autumnal equinox. This full moon name is attributed to Native Americans because it marked when corn and other crops were harvested.
Visitors can also have an after-hours visit of the Keeper’s House Museum and see the new exhibit for the lighthouse’s original, historic Fresnel lens. Details.
