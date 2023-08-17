Thursday, August 17, 2023

Weekly Chamber E-news from the Wakulla County Chamber of Commerce

Ribbon Cutting for Willow Brook Boutique.
Congratulations to Willow Brook Boutique on their ribbon cutting! they are located at 2481 Crawfordville Hwy Suite 6, Crawfordville, FL 32327 in the same shopping center as Donkey's. Stop by shop and congratulate them!

Chamber and Member Events

The Magnuson’s 1st Annual FL Paddlers' Kayak, Canoe, & SUP Swap & Sale Meet-up!
8/19

Camp Gordon Johnston WWII Museum: Special Exhibit.
7/18 - 8/26
FSU Coastal & Marine Laboratory:
Evening at the edge of the sea
 8/26, 9/9, 9/23

English Financial August Workshop - RSVP by August 17th
8/22
August Member Networking Luncheon 
8/23

Mommy and me painting class. - You are my Sunshine
8/25
Wilderness Survival Class at Sherlock Springs
8/26
Reservations must be paid by 8/19

Mermaid and Pirate Day at Shell Point Beach!
9/2

Lunch & Learn - Trying to Reason with Hurricane Season
9/6

Coastal Clean Up
9/16

Big Bend Hospice Volunteer Orientation
9/16


Small Business Saturday - Cartoon Day
9/16

Rotary Club of Wakulla - Boots and Bingo 
9/16 - EVENT SOLD OUT

Coastal Optimist Club of Wakulla - Blue Crab Parade and Festival.
9/30


Career Source Capital Region:
Your Workforce Update.
Chamber Member ENews Requests.
The Wakulla News is seeking business advertising and local subject matter experts for the upcoming Mental Health Special Section. The section will focus on tips, techniques, and resources for working through a mental health crisis and maintaining mental wellness.
 
Article Deadline: Tuesday, August 22nd
Deadline: Wednesday, August 30th
Publication: Thursday, September 7th
 
Contact nancy.richardson@thewakullanews.net for more information.
Have something you would like to share in the newsletter and through other chamber channels?
  • An article about your business or organization
  • A job listing for your business
  • An event your business or organization is hosting

2023 Ed2go Class List

Ed2Go online training is made possible by the generous contributions from local businesses and individuals to the Burt Poole Scholarship fund, to help you succeed in business. Classes are free to our members and employees (other classes not listed here may be available with a co-pay). Please inquire with chamber staff to request more information, enrollment, and verification forms. Please also review requirements prior to sending enrollment request.
For a complete list of online classes offered this year click here
