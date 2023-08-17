Great radio from the Apalachicola Bay in North Florida
Thursday, August 17, 2023
Weekly Chamber E-news from the Wakulla County Chamber of Commerce
Ribbon Cutting for Willow Brook Boutique.
Congratulations to Willow Brook Boutique on their ribbon cutting! they are located at 2481 Crawfordville Hwy Suite 6, Crawfordville, FL 32327 in the same shopping center as Donkey's. Stop by shop and congratulate them!
The Wakulla News is seeking business advertising and local subject matter experts for the upcoming Mental Health Special Section. The section will focus on tips, techniques, and resources for working through a mental health crisis and maintaining mental wellness.
Article Deadline: Tuesday, August 22nd Deadline: Wednesday, August 30th Publication: Thursday, September 7th
Ed2Go online training is made possible by the generous contributions from local businesses and individuals to the Burt Poole Scholarship fund, to help you succeed in business. Classes are free to our members and employees (other classes not listed here may be available with a co-pay). Please inquire with chamber staff to request more information, enrollment, and verification forms. Please also review requirements prior to sending enrollment request. For a complete list of online classes offered this year click here
