County Commissioners this week rejected a bid to install a metal roof over the batting cage at Vrooman Park in Eastpoint.
There was only one bid for the 28’ x 65’ x 14’ metal roof structure – but it was well above what the county had budgeted.
So, the bid was rejected and will be rebid.
County staff said they will reach out to companies that do metal roof work in the hopes to get more bids during the next bidding cycle.
The metal roof project is part of a major upgrade to Vrooman park that includes installing energy efficient wind-zone compliant sports lighting for the basketball court and the refurbishment of the playground.
The projects are being funded through a Hurricane Michael Assistance Grant from the Florida Department of Economic Opportunity.
There was only one bid for the 28’ x 65’ x 14’ metal roof structure – but it was well above what the county had budgeted.
So, the bid was rejected and will be rebid.
County staff said they will reach out to companies that do metal roof work in the hopes to get more bids during the next bidding cycle.
The metal roof project is part of a major upgrade to Vrooman park that includes installing energy efficient wind-zone compliant sports lighting for the basketball court and the refurbishment of the playground.
The projects are being funded through a Hurricane Michael Assistance Grant from the Florida Department of Economic Opportunity.
http://live.oysterradio.com/
No comments:
Post a Comment