Franklin County commissioners have accepted a bid to put a new metal roof on the Carrabelle Annex building so it can be used for storage for the county parks and recreation department.
The Annex, which used to serve as a Department of Transportation Office, is located just east of Carrabelle.
5 companies bid on the job; a company called MKM Quality Construction out of Mexico Beach was awarded the job.
Their bid came in at just under 39 thousand dollars.
The annex actually belongs to the State of Florida, but Franklin County has a 30-year lease on the annex and as part of the $1 a year lease, the County is responsible for maintaining the building.
The building is currently in need of substantial repairs – it suffered substantial roof damage during Hurricane Michael in 2018.
At one time the county had hoped to convert the building for use by the ambulance service, but because of the age of the building,
and needed repairs, that would cost around $275,000.
The building is also unsuitable as a critical government facility as the site is in a high velocity flood zone.
The work is being funded from federal money through the American Rescue Plan.
The Annex, which used to serve as a Department of Transportation Office, is located just east of Carrabelle.
5 companies bid on the job; a company called MKM Quality Construction out of Mexico Beach was awarded the job.
Their bid came in at just under 39 thousand dollars.
The annex actually belongs to the State of Florida, but Franklin County has a 30-year lease on the annex and as part of the $1 a year lease, the County is responsible for maintaining the building.
The building is currently in need of substantial repairs – it suffered substantial roof damage during Hurricane Michael in 2018.
At one time the county had hoped to convert the building for use by the ambulance service, but because of the age of the building,
and needed repairs, that would cost around $275,000.
The building is also unsuitable as a critical government facility as the site is in a high velocity flood zone.
The work is being funded from federal money through the American Rescue Plan.
http://live.oysterradio.com/
No comments:
Post a Comment