NOAA Fisheries FishNews—August 17th

Upcoming Events
August 21: Guam, in-person public hearing on proposed critical habitat for green sea turtles under the Endangered Species Act
August 22: Manteo, North Carolina, in-person public hearing on Highly Migratory Species Amendment 15: Spatial Fisheries Management and Electronic Monitoring Cost Allocation
August 23: Saipan, in-person public hearing on proposed critical habitat for green sea turtles under the Endangered Species Act
August 24: Public hearing for the Proposed Rule to Designate Critical Habitat for Rice’s Whales Under the Endangered Species Act
August 29: Florida, Texas, North Carolina, Puerto Rico, U.S. Virgin Islands, Gulf of Mexico, and Atlantic, virtual public hearing on proposed critical habitat for green sea turtles under the Endangered Species Act
August 30: Public hearing for the Proposed Rule to Designate Critical Habitat for Rice’s Whales Under the Endangered Species Act
August 30: California, virtual public hearing on proposed critical habitat for green sea turtles under the Endangered Species Act
September 7–14: Pacific Fishery Management Council September 2023 Meeting
September 11–15: South Atlantic Fishery Management Council September 2023 Meeting
September 18–22: Western Pacific Fishery Management Council September 2023 Meeting
September 23: Alaska 2023 Belugas Count!
September 26–28: New England Fishery Management Council September 2023 Meeting
View more events
No comments:
Post a Comment