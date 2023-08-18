Friday, August 18, 2023

Vibrio and oysters, how to help honey bees, and more UF/IFAS new

 

Website | A message from UF/IFAS Communications | Reply

Twitter icon

@UF_IFAS

 

Facebook icon

@UFIFASNews

 

 

 

 

 

For the week beginning August 14, 2023

 

 

 

 

TIMELY NEWS | Vibrio vulnificus, the so-called "flesh-eating bacteria," has been in the news this week for infecting people in New York and Connecticut. 

Get the facts from peer-reviewed Extension documents about Vibrio and foodborne and non-foodborne illnesses on Ask IFAS.

This Q&A with our seafood and food safety experts also addresses oysters and foodborne illness. Tambien en español: Lo que necesita saber sobre las ostras y las enfermedades transmitidas por su consumo.

Looking for an expert? Contact us >

 

 

 

 

Below are the most recent research, programs, events and more from UF/IFAS. We can help you cover and localize news to your area; just use the contact links below or reply to this email.

NATIONAL HONEY BEE DAY IS AUG. 19: 
Five ways to help honey bees

Amy Vu, UF/IFAS Extension state specialized agent in the Honey Bee Research and Extension Laboratory, suggests pollinator-friendly plants and minimizing pesticide use as two methods to encourage honey bees' success. Contact >

Florida Sea Grant survey seeks boater input on existing and needed resources

Florida Sea Grant wants to know where additional sewage disposal resources are needed from recreational boaters while traveling the waterways of the Sunshine State through an online surveyContact >

En español: La encuesta de UF/IFAS y Florida Sea Grant busca la opinión de los usuarios de embarcaciones sobre los recursos existentes y los necesariosEsta encuesta también está disponible en españolContacto >

Historic 4-H camp receives $10,000 for revitalization campaign

Betsy Barfield, former Jefferson County commissioner, kicked off a fundraising campaign for Camp Cherry Lake, in Madison, during her induction ceremony into the Florida 4-H Hall of Fame on Aug. 3. Contact >

SEPT. 14 WORKSHOP: Learn composting basics from experts, industry professionals

Attendees can join in-person at the UF/IFAS Fort Lauderdale Research and Education Center in Davie, or online via Zoom. Advanced registration is required for either option. Contact >

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

BEST OF THE REST | Alternative story formats created or supported by UF/IFAS Communications.

 

 

 

 

Our blogs share knowledge: Reducing stigma surrounding mental illness

UF/IFAS Extension Wakulla County offers Mental Health First Aid training workshops. Samantha Kennedy, writer of this blog and the county's Extension director, shares this and other information about mental health. Contact >

Campus tour: A virtual visit to the UF/IFAS Florida Medical Entomology Laboratory

What do the scientists call "Life Cycle Plinko" and what diseases are secured in a very, very cold freezer? Check out photos and videos of this important campus for investigating diseases spread by mosquitoes and other insects. Contact >

Visual learning: What are Microplastics? infographic

Learn about primary and secondary microplastics, and actions you can take to reduce microplastics entering the environment. Download > See more infographics > Contact >

 

 

 

 

 

 

Visit the UF/IFAS Newsroom
Find B-roll, photos and more for your coverage needs at ifas.ufl.edu/newsroom.

 

 

UF/IFAS Communications
News and Media Relations Team

 

UF/IFAS Logo




http://live.oysterradio.com/
at

No comments:

Post a Comment