For the week beginning August 14, 2023
TIMELY NEWS | Vibrio vulnificus, the so-called "flesh-eating bacteria," has been in the news this week for infecting people in New York and Connecticut.
Get the facts from peer-reviewed Extension documents about Vibrio and foodborne and non-foodborne illnesses on Ask IFAS.
This Q&A with our seafood and food safety experts also addresses oysters and foodborne illness. Tambien en español: Lo que necesita saber sobre las ostras y las enfermedades transmitidas por su consumo.
Looking for an expert? Contact us >
Below are the most recent research, programs, events and more from UF/IFAS. We can help you cover and localize news to your area; just use the contact links below or reply to this email.
BEST OF THE REST | Alternative story formats created or supported by UF/IFAS Communications.
Visit the UF/IFAS Newsroom
Friday, August 18, 2023
Vibrio and oysters, how to help honey bees, and more UF/IFAS new
http://live.oysterradio.com/
No comments:
Post a Comment