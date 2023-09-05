A 23-year-old Eastpoint man was critically injured Tuesday morning after his bicycle was hit by a pickup truck on Highway 98.
According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the bicyclist was traveling east on Highway 98 near Bay Street just after 6 o’clock Tuesday morning when his three-wheel bicycle was rear ended by a pickup truck driven by a 62-year-old man from Apalachicola.
The bicycle’s rear tires became wedged under the front bumper of the truck and the bicyclist was thrown from the bicycle and came to final rest on the south shoulder of US 98 just east of Bay Street.
The bicycle and the pickup truck came to final rest in the eastbound lane of US 98 facing east on US 98 just east of Bay Street.
The driver of the pickup truck was uninjured.
The Florida Highway Patrol was assisted by Franklin County Sheriff’s Office and Franklin County Emergency Medical Services at the scene of the crash.
