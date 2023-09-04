This week is Drowsy Driving Prevention Week, a campaign to educate the public regarding drowsy driving prevention on Florida’s roads.
Drowsy driving poses more of a threat than most realize - Fatigue slows thought processes and reaction time, affects judgement and vision, impairs the senses and abilities, and can cause micro-sleeping or falling completely asleep, making it very dangerous to drive.
The National Safety Council reports that each year, drowsy driving accounts for about 100,000 crashes, 71,000 injuries, and 1,550 fatalities.
Throughout the entire month of September, officials will be urging drivers to safely pull off the road and take a break if they are having difficulty focusing, yawning repeatedly, or drifting into other lanes.
