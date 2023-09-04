Businesses in Franklin and Wakulla County are eligible for storm assistance through the Florida Small Business Emergency Bridge Loan Program.
The program opened last week making $20 million available for businesses impacted by Hurricane Idalia.
The program is open to 25 counties affected by the storm.
The program provides short-term, zero-interest loans to small businesses that experienced economic injury or physical damage due to Hurricane Idalia.
Interested applicants can apply through October 25, 2023, or until all available funds are expended.
Eligible small businesses may apply for loans of up to $50,000 through the program.
Loans approved through the Emergency Bridge Loan Program are intended to “bridge the gap” between the time a disaster impacts a business and when a business has secured longer term recovery funding, such as federally or commercially available loans, insurance claims, or other resources.
Loans made under this program are short-term, zero-interest, personal loans using State of Florida funds.
They are not grants and loans must be repaid by the approved applicant.
If you would like to find out more or would like to apply for funding, visit www.FloridaJobs.org/EBL
