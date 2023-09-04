September Wrack Line Newsletter

FSA Partnership Meetings:
September 22: Lee/Charlotte/Collier Partnership. Contact Col Lauzau or Megan Hatten.
October 3: Volusia County Shorebird Partnership. Contact Jennifer Winters or Jaymie Reneker.
October 5: Suncoast Shorebird Partnership. Contact Holley Short or Beth Forys.
October 12: St. Johns/Flagler Shorebird Partnership. Contact Hailey Dedmon or Chris Farrell.
October 13: Space Coast Shorebird Partnership. Contact Anna Deyle or Hailey Dedmon.
October 19: Panhandle Working Group. Contact Caroline Stahala.
October 31: Southeast Florida Shorebird Partnership. Contact Andrea Pereyra or Ricardo Zambrano.
Events:
September 6: World Shorebirds Day
October 5: Join the St. Lucie Audubon Society for a presentation of "Butterflies & Birds in Your Yard" from 7-9 PM at the Oxbow Eco-Center. Certified FL Master Naturalist & Gardener Diane Goldberg's presentation is about gardening with native plants and how they help to keep our water and waterways clean. They also help to mitigate climate changes and at the same time you can enjoy butterflies and birds in your own yard.
Reminder:
September 8: Deadline for hotel registration at conference rates for the 47th Annual Meeting of the Waterbird Society. See the conference website for more information about conference travel and logistics.
October 1: Florida Shorebird Database Data Entry Deadline
Thank You, FSA Partners!
The 2023 shorebird and seabird breeding season is coming to an end and the conservation gains are a result of your hard work. Many of Florida's nesting shorebirds and seabirds depend on active management in order to thrive. Each breeding season, a coordinated network of stewards, rooftop monitors, route surveyors, biologists and law enforcement officers make it possible for shorebirds to successfully raise a new generation. Once again this season, FSA partners met new challenges with grit and grace to ensure a best-case breeding scenario for some of Florida's most charismatic coastal inhabitants.
To all of the volunteers, land managers, interns, students, officers, shorebird staff, partnership coordinators and many others - THANK YOU - for your ongoing dedication to raising another generation of Florida's shorebirds and seabirds. The vast network of the Florida Shorebird Alliance makes breeding success possible and highlights the ongoing need for partnership-driven conservation. Your dedication is priceless and greatly appreciated!
To learn more about the successes and challenges from the breeding season, you're invited to attend any and all FSA partnership meetings. They're free and open to the public. Most post-season partnership meetings occur in October. If you don't see the partnership meeting date you're interested in, stay tuned for more dates in October. Contact a local FSA partnership coordinator for details about the meeting.
World Shorebirds Day
Held annually on September 6th, World Shorebirds Day is a day for celebrating shorebirds, participating in conservation, and counting birds. Healthy populations of shorebirds mean healthy habitats that humans also rely on, like wetlands and beaches. The Shorebird Conservation Society (SCS) organizes action on a global scale to help people connect with shorebirds and their habitats. The SCS hosts World Shorebirds Day to:
- Raise awareness of the need to protect shorebirds and their habitats throughout their life cycles
- Raise awareness of the need for continued shorebird research, monitoring and conservation
- Connect people with shorebirds through wetland sites around the world
In addition to the September 6th celebration, you’re invited to participate in the Global Shorebird Counts during the week of September 1-7. Learn more about participating in the annual celebration and shorebird counts at the World Shorebirds Day website.
The FSD closes for the season on October 1!
Another breeding season is coming to an end, which means it’s time to finish entering your monitoring data before the Florida Shorebird Database (FSD) closes on October 1! Every observation contributes valuable information about breeding shorebirds and seabirds, even if observations occurred outside count windows or after the final count window in August – we want to know about late season nesting and chick observations!
Now is also a good time to double-check the data you have already entered. All data entered into the FSD are reviewed to ensure that everything is collected and entered the same way across the state, is free of typos, and to bring additional clarity to any unique circumstances encountered during the season. While the data may make sense to those with intimate knowledge of the area, the data reviewers are here to ensure that anyone looking at the data can understand what happened during the season. You may have already heard from an FSD data reviewer!
To help out the data review process, here’s a quick checklist of things to look for:
Are nesting locations correct?
Check to make sure the nesting sites are not located in the water or in heavily vegetated areas. Sometimes the map imagery does not match up with the on-the-ground reality. If the location is correct but doesn’t match the imagery, let us know by adding a comment to the site description confirming that the location is correct.
Do all your sites have a Final Outcome?
Check if the last visit to each of your sites (solitary nests, ground colonies, and rooftops) provides a final outcome. If the last visit to a site is still ‘Active’ and you know when (or about when) the site became no longer active, edit your route survey accordingly. Ideally, you will be able to document a final outcome for all your sites, but for some late season sites this might not be possible.
For solitary nest sites, the final outcome ‘Complete’ means that the eggs hatched. If there isn’t a roving chick record to confirm that the nest hatched, please include a comment detailing the evidence that led you to mark the nest as complete.
For colony and rooftop sites, the final outcome ‘Complete’ means that the colony or rooftop produced at least one flight-capable chick. If there is not a flight-capable chick reported during a site visit, be sure to include a comment detailing the evidence that led you to consider the colony or rooftop to be ‘Complete’.
Are the count types accurate?
Check that the count types for colony and rooftop sites are accurate. This is an easy place for typos to accidentally occur! If you could see the entire colony or rooftop, your count type is probably Direct. If you couldn’t see the entire colony or rooftop and you had to do a little bit of math to calculate the count, your count type was Extrapolated. If you’re unsure, you can consult our handy Count Types Guide.
Are there any typos?
Look for duplicate entries, counts that seem unusually high or low (e.g., 200 vs. 20), or any other possible typos in the data.
Thank you for another dedicated season of shorebird monitoring! As always, feel free to email us at FLShorebirdDatabase@MYFWC.com if you have any questions, concerns, are unsure how to best enter data, or cannot make the October 1st deadline. We are happy to help!
47th Annual Meeting of the Waterbird Society
The Waterbird Society will hold its 47th Annual Conference in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, from October 9-13, 2023. The conference will be a joint meeting with the Atlantic Marine Bird Cooperative (AMBC) and is hosted by the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission. See the full conference details here.
