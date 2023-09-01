Friday, September 1, 2023

Love bugs are making their reappearance in Florida, which means area car washes will be making a little more money

Lovebugs are small black flies also known as March flies.

 

The flies are best known for splatting on windshields and clogging up radiator grills.

 

They are attracted to streets and highways by car exhaust.

 

Large numbers of lovebugs can even block radiators and cause engine overheating.

 

Lovebugs are most active in the late mornings and early afternoons.

 

The bugs are only around for about two months a year - generally a month in the spring and for a return performance in late summer or early fall.




