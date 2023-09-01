Love bugs are making
their reappearance in Florida, which means area car washes will be making a
little more money.
Lovebugs are small black flies also known
as March flies.
The flies are best known for splatting on
windshields and clogging up radiator grills.
They are attracted to streets and
highways by car exhaust.
Large numbers of lovebugs can even block
radiators and cause engine overheating.
Lovebugs are most active in the late
mornings and early afternoons.
The bugs are only around for about two
months a year - generally a month in the spring and for a return performance in
late summer or early fall.
