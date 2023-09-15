Apalachicola Bay System Initiative: Pathway to Recovery Newsletter September 2023

The CAB is exploring ways for a new group to stay connected to the project after this year and help implement elements of its Restoration and Management Plan Framework expected to be finalized in November 2023. The CAB met on August 9th at the Apalachicola National Estuarine Research Reserve (ANERR). The meeting began with a CAB work plan presentation from the facilitator, Jeff Blair. It was then followed by an ABSI Science Update from Dr. Sandra Brooke that highlighted the recent oyster reef restoration experiments and preliminary findings.
Next, members received a video update on the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) and National Fish and Wildlife Foundation (NFWF) Restoration project from Devin Resko (FWC). After the presentations concluded, the rest of the meeting was spent finalizing ranking the Restoration and Management Plan Framework Strategies and Actions. The final document will be distributed and available for public consumption following the final meeting of the CAB on November 30th.
A few hours after the CAB meeting concluded, ABSI hosted a Community Workshop. Thank you to everyone who came out and interacted with our ABSI scientists and staff, members of FWC, and Community Advisory Board members. We will be hosting another workshop on October 24th from 6:00 - 8:00 pm at ANERR (details below).
ABSI strives to be transparent and to make the project's information and communications easily accessible and understandable. Please let us know how we can improve our communications, or if you have any suggestions on how to best reach members within our local community. Email Outreach Coordinator Maddie Mahood at mmahood@fsu.edu.
Visit the ABSI Community Advisory Board website for a history of CAB meetings since March 2020, including copies of all presentations and meeting recordings.
