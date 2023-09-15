Gulf Council Asks Fishermen for Information on Yellowedge Grouper

For Immediate Release
September 15, 2023
The Gulf of Mexico Fishery Management Council would like to gain a better understanding of what’s happening with yellowedge grouper in the Gulf of Mexico. The Council recognizes that as active fishermen, you may notice trends or interesting things happening in the Gulf that the scientists and managers may not be aware of yet.
We rely on your on-the-water expertise to guide our current understanding of what’s happening. A scientific stock assessment of yellowedge grouper is scheduled to begin this fall. The information you provide through our Fisherman Feedback Tool will help to inform scientists and managers as they formulate a current understanding of the Spanish mackerel stock.
Please submit your responses to our
Fisherman Feedback tool for Yellowedge grouper
Responses are due by 5:00 PM, EST on October 13, 2023.
Thank you for taking the time to enhance our understanding of yellowedge grouper in the Gulf.
No comments:
Post a Comment