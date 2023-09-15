Friday, September 15, 2023

Sea urchin restoration, a partnership for soil health, and more UF/IFAS news

 

Website | A message from UF/IFAS Communications | Reply

@UF_IFAS

 

@UFIFASNews

 

 

 

 

For the week beginning September 11, 2023

 

 

 

 

 

 

 
TIMELY NEWS | Following Idalia's appearance a few weeks ago, areas that experienced heavy rainfall may begin to see a horde of tiny frogs, nicknamed 'Hurricane toads.' This common species, the eastern spadefoot, is known to breed after flooding events. Another species experiencing a population boom? Mosquitoes. Need an expert voice? Contact us >

 

 

 

 

 

Below are the most recent research, programs, events and more from UF/IFAS. We can help you cover and localize news to your area; just use the contact links below or reply to this email.

Scientists find places to grow long-spined sea urchins, a starting point to restoration

Scientists call long-spined sea urchins “the lawn mowers of the reefs” because they eat algae that could otherwise smother reef ecosystems and kill corals. Contact >

Research begins to grow plants, store carbon in clay soil

Zachary Brym, UF/IFAS assistant professor of agronomy at the Tropical Research and Education Center in Homestead, is investigating as part of a public-private partnership whether plants can store carbon in clay soil in Polk County. Contact >

Microbiology professor appointed chair for advancements in citrus disease research

Nian Wang, based at the UF/IFAS Citrus Research and Education Center, is now the Graves Eminent Scholar Chair in Biotechnology. His team is making key advancements to developing citrus greening-resistant trees. Contact >

 

 

 

 

 

 

REMINDER: The UF/IFAS Economic Impact Analysis Program's process to collect Hurricane Idalia's effects to Florida agricultural operations is ongoing. A preliminary report is expected as early as next week. Contact us to request access details for the virtual press conference when available.

Survey open: Florida agricultural producers encouraged to share Idalia impacts

For this storm, the focus is narrowed to the Big Bend region and surrounding inland areas of the state, with more than 3 million acres of agricultural lands – much of it used for grazing – in the areas of potential impact. Contact >

En español: Encuesta abierta al público: UF/IFAS insta a los productores agrícolas de Florida a reportar los impactos del Huracán IdaliaContacto >

 

 

 

 

 

FROM THE SOUTHERN FIRE EXCHANGE | Led by UF/IFAS fire scientists in collaboration with other institutions, this regional wildland fire science communication program is part of the national Fire Science Exchange Network.

Video: Smoke, Air Quality, and Public Health

Wildfires burning in other regions are still a concern for those in the South. This short clip shares tips to mitigate health risks from drifting smoke. Contact > 

 

 

 

 

 

 

BEST OF THE REST | Alternative story formats created or supported by UF/IFAS Communications.

 

 

 

 

Our blogs share knowledge: UF/IFAS is everywhere a hurricane goes

Scott Angle, UF senior vice president for agriculture and natural resources and interim provost, shares a few stories of resilience and helping hands in the aftermath of Idalia. Contact >

Video stories: Hydroponic lettuce

As hotter temperatures shorten Florida's traditional lettuce season, UF/IFAS researchers aim to help growers deliver high-quality lettuce when growing in greenhouse hydroponic systems and other non-traditional settings. Contact >

Visual learning: Mold clean-up infographic

What to wear, how to remove, and more useful information for those facing flood recovery from Idalia, or other situations where mold or mildew have entered a home. See more infographics > Contact >

En español: Limpieza del moho infográfico. Contacto >

 

 

 

 

 

Visit the UF/IFAS Newsroom
Find B-roll, photos and more for your coverage needs at ifas.ufl.edu/newsroom.

 

 

 

UF/IFAS Communications
News and Media Relations Team

 

UF/IFAS Logo




http://live.oysterradio.com/
at

No comments:

Post a Comment