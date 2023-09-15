This Saturday and Next Saturday - Upcoming events from the Apalachicola Riverkeeper

Coastal Clean Up
Saturday, Sept 16
Join us for this fun annual tradition, the International Coastal Clean Up and get the free t-shirt to prove it. You're guaranteed to meet wonderful people who care about protecting water! Franklin County Details here. We are also seeking volunteers to meet us in Chattahoochee. Contact georgia@apalachicolariverkeeper.org for Chattahoochee details.
Marianna Ice Cream Social, Sat., Sept 23
Meet us in Marianna at the Russ House. We'll be enjoying ice cream on the porch with board members, staff and volunteers, including members of the RiverTrek 2023 Team. We'll share updates on our slough restoration project and other initiatives.
Here's a flier to share.
Rockin' for the River
Friday, Sept 29
The Von Wamps with Leslie Smith will perform in Apalachicola, as a RiverTrek kick off party. Lou and Lyn Wamp and Leslie Smith are nationally known musicians of the highest caliber and they can rock it, swing it, blues it, and ballad it like crazy. You will enjoy yourself! $20 suggested donation at the door. Details here.
