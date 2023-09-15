This is the time of year that Florida’s black bears really
start eating in preparation of winter.
The bears will eat just about anything from berries, nuts,
and fruit to insects.
But since they are trying to fatten up, they’d rather have
high calorie meals like your dog’s food or just about anything in your trash.
That means there is a much higher chance that a bear might
be visiting your yard over the next few months.
You can minimize the chances of bears stopping at your
house if you take a few simple steps like feeding your animals in a closed off
area and not leaving dog food outside.
Bear proof trash cans are also available from local garbage
companies, but if you don’t want to pay the extra cost you just need to keep
your trash can in the garage or some other spot that bears can’t reach.
And there are always a few people who think it’s fun to
actively feed bears, but in the long run that bad for the bear.
Bears are naturally shy, but if they lose their fear of
humans the state will have to step in and either relocate the bear or in some
cases euthanize it.
And it can be bad for the person doing the feeding because
its illegal in Florida to leave out food or garbage that will attract bears and
cause human-bear conflicts.
And remember if you have a nuisance bear or suspect that someone
is feeding or attracting bears, please call the FWC’s Wildlife Alert Hotline at
1-888-404-FWCC.
No comments:
Post a Comment