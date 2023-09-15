FWC officers busted two fishermen earlier this month for electro-fishing in Gulf County.
Electro-fishing is when a shocking device is used to stun the fish so they can be lifted out of the water with a dip net.
It is illegal in Florida.
Two FWC officers were on patrol conducting boating safety and resource inspections in Gulf County when they inspected a boat carrying a device capable of producing an electrical current sufficient to stun or shock freshwater fish.
That included a shocking device, lead wire, and dip net.
The two individuals on board were issued a notice to appear citation for the violation.
