Friday, September 15, 2023

Get Out and Enjoy Gulf County!

We invite you to be a part of cleaning up Reid Avenue on Saturday Mornings? We are looking for a crew of people that have 30 minutes to an hour to give on Saturday mornings to pick up trash/debris for one block on Reid Avenue. Ideally if we have a good response, we will be able to trade up Saturday's and/or only work ½ a block.


Every Saturday at 7am on Reid Avenue


If interested in being a small part of a bigger thing, please plan on meeting at Sweet Bunz Donuts (108 First Street) at 7am Saturday.


Thank you for taking extra care of our downtown!


Saturday, September 16, at City Commons on Reid Avenue Port St Joe Salt Air Farmers Market is an open-air market offering: Arts and Crafts, Seasonal Produce, Fresh Shrimp, Grass fed beef, baked goods and much more.

Vendors may vary!

9 AM – 1 PM EST

Sunday, September 24, 2023

9:30 am - 12:30 pm

T. H. Stone Memorial St. Joseph Peninsula State Park


Celebrate National Public Lands Day and International Coastal Cleanup Days with a parkwide cleanup at T. H. Stone Memorial St. Joseph Peninsula State Park. Join the Friends of St. Joseph State Parks with litter removal from all areas of the park including the campground, cabin area, and the Gulf Beach and Bay Shoreline. Boaters and kayakers are encouraged to join this park wide cleanup effort.


Participants should meet at the Eagle Harbor Pavilions for supplies. Work clothes and shoes are encouraged; bring a water bottle and sunscreen.


Park entrance fee is waived for participants. Pack a lunch and stay and enjoy the park afterwards.

St. Joe Bar & Package is the place to be!

305 Reid Ave, Port St. Joe, FL

We will be closed from September 15 until at least September 21, and will be open after that on a limited basis without live music until September 25. We should be in full operations by September 26.﻿

8066 W Hwy 98, Port Saint Joe, FL

We're a lovely dive bar offering your favorite beer, wine, liquors, live entertainment, and karaoke.

This week at The Lookout Lounge

﻿

Wednesday Weekly Dart Tournament @7pm

Thursday Coed Pool Tournament @7pm AND Karaoke 9-1!

Friday LIVE MUSIC and the BEST Karaoke on the Coast!

Saturday the BEST Karaoke on the Coast!

Schedule your no-cost, confidential time with our SBDC consultant - Dr Len Eichler at The Gulf County Chamber of Commerce.


Dr. Eichler can shed a lot of light on your small business questions.


Reach out to schedule your own time with him now!

Chambers of FL Healthcare is here to help you help your team, we were even able to help Kelley save an extra 30% on healthcare for the team! What would you do with an extra 30% savings? Let us know when you schedule your call with a trusted advisor!

https://chambersofflhealthcare.com/

﻿Joe Whitmer
Executive Director
 
Gulf County Chamber of Commerce
321B Reid Ave
Port St Joe, FL
850-227-1223 Office
Facebook



