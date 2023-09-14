Thursday, September 14, 2023

Franklin County is looking for a volunteer to participate on the Franklin County Local Technology Planning Team

This committee works with the Florida Department of Economic Opportunity to find grant money to expand high speed internet services around the county and to pinpoint areas that are underserved and need better internet access.

 

The technology planning team includes one resident from each of the county’s five districts as well as representatives of each city.

 

Pat O’Connell, of St. George Island, who headed the group, recently resigned – so volunteers should live in District 1

 

It would also help if you come from fields like education, library, health, business, public safety, tourism, or the local internet service provider sector. 

 

The group meets 4 times a year.

 

If you are interested in joining the Local Technology Planning Team, please submit a letter of interest to County Coordinator Michael Moron as soon as possible to michael@franklincountyflorida.gov.

 

 



