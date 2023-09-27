Four derelict vessels will be removed from Franklin County
waters in the near future.
The county was notified this month by the Florida Fish and
Wildlife Conservation Commission that a derelict vessel removal project has
been funded and awarded.
The project includes a list of 10 vessels to be removed, 4
from Franklin County and 6 from Bay County.
Of the 4 vessels that will be removed in Franklin County, 2
are at Indian Creek in Eastpoint – they are each 21 feet long; There is also a 16-foot
vessel that will be removed from Crooked River, and a 60-foot vessel that will
be removed from Scipio Creek north of Mill Pond.
The project is expected to be complete by November the 7th.
Derelict and abandoned vessels are not only safety and
navigational hazards but they can also dump pollutants like gasoline and diesel
fuel into the water.
Over the past few years Franklin County has received enough
funding through the program to remove over a few dozen derelict vessels from
local waters.
