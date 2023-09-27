The
Florida Department of Law Enforcement has arrested Tiffany Carr of Port St.
Joe.
She has been charged
with one count each of organized scheme to defraud, grand theft and official
misconduct, all felonies.
An arrest warrant has
been active for Carr since September 20th, and she turned herself in at the
Jackson County Sheriff's Office in North Carolina on September 25th.
Carr was the CEO for the
Florida Coalition Against Domestic Violence
A state investigation found
that Carr and Chief Financial Officer Patricia Duarte (who turned herself in on
September 20th) conducted a scheme to fraudulently award themselves personal
time off using funds provided through grants intended to help fund domestic
violence shelters across Florida.
FDLE’s Office of
Executive Investigations started the case in 2021 and found that Carr and
Duarte submitted false quarterly reports, billed the state for vacant
positions, and charged for services never provided.
The ill-gotten funds
were used for excessive bonus and leave payouts to Carr and Duarte in the
amounts of $3.4 million to Carr and $291,000 for Duarte.
Florida Attorney General
Ashley Moody’s Office of Statewide Prosecution will prosecute the case.
