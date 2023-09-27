Wednesday, September 27, 2023

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement has arrested Tiffany Carr of Port St. Joe. 

 

She has been charged with one count each of organized scheme to defraud, grand theft and official misconduct, all felonies. 

 

An arrest warrant has been active for Carr since September 20th, and she turned herself in at the Jackson County Sheriff's Office in North Carolina on September 25th.

 

Carr was the CEO for the Florida Coalition Against Domestic Violence

 

A state investigation found that Carr and Chief Financial Officer Patricia Duarte (who turned herself in on September 20th) conducted a scheme to fraudulently award themselves personal time off using funds provided through grants intended to help fund domestic violence shelters across Florida. 

 

FDLE’s Office of Executive Investigations started the case in 2021 and found that Carr and Duarte submitted false quarterly reports, billed the state for vacant positions, and charged for services never provided. 

 

The ill-gotten funds were used for excessive bonus and leave payouts to Carr and Duarte in the amounts of $3.4 million to Carr and $291,000 for Duarte. 

 

Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody’s Office of Statewide Prosecution will prosecute the case. 



