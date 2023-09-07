Franklin County Commissioners on Tuesday retroactively approved a local state of emergency declaration that was issued before Hurricane Idalia slammed in to the Florida Big Bend last week.
The initial declaration was issued by the Franklin County Emergency Management Office on August the 28th.
The emergency management office has the authority to issue a local state of emergency when the county commission is unable to convene to issue it themselves.
Hurricane Idalia made landfall just before 8 AM on August 30th in Keaton Beach, Florida.
It came in as a strong category 3 storm, and pushed a lot of water in front of it.
Much of that damage was to the east of Franklin County, though we were not completely unscathed.
A number of roads at Alligator Point and on St. George Island were underwater, and there was some minor wind damage around the county.
