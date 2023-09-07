A 58-year-old Carrabelle man died Wednesday after riding his bicycle into the path of an oncoming truck on Highway 67.
The accident happened at about 5:30 Wednesday afternoon near Dingler Court on Highway 67.
The Highway patrol said that a pickup truck driven by a 38-year-old man from Apalachicola was southbound on County Road 67 when a bicyclist rode out of a into the path of the pickup truck.
The front right bumper of the pickup truck collided with the bicyclist, who died from his injuries.
The driver of the pickup truck and his passenger were uninjured.
