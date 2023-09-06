There is currently an effort to restart a Keep Franklin County Beautiful Program in Franklin County.
Keep Franklin County Beautiful is a group that works to combat litter in the county and also works to promote recycling.
It was last active in the county in the early 2000’s.
There is now a new group of people who are trying to restart the program, and say their application with the National Keep America Beautiful group has been accepted.
They now have a year Have a year to complete the tasks required to become a full affiliate with keep America beautiful, which could provide access to national experience and to grant money.
There are already more than 40 groups in Florida affiliated with Keep America Beautiful, and they were each awarded 15 thousand dollars from the Department of Transportation this year because of the affiliation.
The first task is to do a litter index, which means dividing the county into 5 sections and then seeing the amount and types of litter there are in each section.
That index will have to be done annually to make sure the group is making progress is cleaning up the county.
Lynn Wilder said currently the group is doing an aluminum recycling effort at the Apalachicola Farmer’s Market, a program they hope to expand to Eastpoint, Carrabelle and St. George Island if they can get the volunteers they need to do that.
