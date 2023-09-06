Franklin County commissioners have agreed to spend about 28 thousand dollars repairing cameras at the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.
Sheriff’s Department director of Finance, Ginger Coulter, went before the commission on Tuesday and explained that the camera system at the Sheriff’s Office has to be upgraded or repaired.
Multiple cameras in the current system are not working, which poses a significant safety issue for the Sheriff’s office and the county jail.
She added that there are also some blind spots with the current system that must be addressed.
The Sheriff’s office plans to work with a company called Redwire to update the system.
Once the broken cameras are replaced, the sheriff’s office also hopes to add more cameras, upgrade some existing cameras to high definition, and add a video intercom system to the four exterior doors.
The cost for all of the upgrades will be around 67 thousand dollars.
Sheriff’s Department director of Finance, Ginger Coulter, went before the commission on Tuesday and explained that the camera system at the Sheriff’s Office has to be upgraded or repaired.
Multiple cameras in the current system are not working, which poses a significant safety issue for the Sheriff’s office and the county jail.
She added that there are also some blind spots with the current system that must be addressed.
The Sheriff’s office plans to work with a company called Redwire to update the system.
Once the broken cameras are replaced, the sheriff’s office also hopes to add more cameras, upgrade some existing cameras to high definition, and add a video intercom system to the four exterior doors.
The cost for all of the upgrades will be around 67 thousand dollars.
The item was not budgeted this year, but the county likely has enough money it it’s jail maintenance fund to at least replace the broken cameras.
They hope that work can be finished by the end of this month.
The county will then have to consider how it will pay for the additional upgrades during the next budget year.
http://live.oysterradio.com/
No comments:
Post a Comment