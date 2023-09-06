Florida DEP permit activity for Franklin and Gulf Counties

Permitting Application Subscription Service
Subscriber email address: manager@oysterradio.com
| Profile Name: Oyster Radio
Permit: Water - Mitigation Bank Permit
Project Name: CREDIT DEBIT
Location Id: 361488
Location Name: HORSESHOE CREEK MITIGATION BANK
County: Gulf
Application Number: 361488-081
For further information, please contact the Tallahassee Headquarters permitting office in Tallahassee at (850) 245-8489
Link to Department's application file: HORSESHOE CREEK MITIGATION BANK
If you would like to comment on the pending application, please go here: Public Comment | DEP Business Portal (fldepportal.com)
Permit: Water - ERP Noticed General Permit
Project Name: DIPAOLA DOCK
Location Id: 439593
Location Name: 1911 HWY 98 W
County: Franklin
Application Number: 439593-001
For further information, please contact the Northwest District permitting office in Pensacola at (850) 595-8300
Link to Department's application file: 1911 HWY 98 W
If you would like to comment on the pending application, please go here: Public Comment | DEP Business Portal (fldepportal.com)
Permit: Water - ERP Noticed General Permit
Project Name: MCGILL DOCK
Location Id: 439592
Location Name: 2532 COUNTY ROAD 30A
County: Franklin
Application Number: 439592-001
For further information, please contact the Northwest District permitting office in Pensacola at (850) 595-8300
Link to Department's application file: 2532 COUNTY ROAD 30A
If you would like to comment on the pending application, please go here: Public Comment | DEP Business Portal (fldepportal.com)
No comments:
Post a Comment