Florida Fish and Wildlife Research Institute August Research Updates

High Water Temperatures Continue to Stress and Bleach Coral in Keys
Water temperatures in the Gulf and Keys are still above normal for this time of year. Major bleaching events in Florida have been largely cyclical, coinciding with El Niño years. But with the added impact of ocean warming from climate change, these events may prove to be more and more devastating over time. Between 1983-2011, there were only 5 summers with documented bleaching in Florida. But, since 2011, every year has seen some level of bleaching. Corals experience high stress from other impacts as well, including water quality issues, pollution, and disease outbreaks. With the decline in coral cover that we’ve already seen in the past few decades, our reefs can’t afford to lose more corals. To capture the severity of this bleaching event, the Disturbance Response Monitoring (DRM) program will be kicking off early this year. DRM is the largest collaborative coral monitoring effort in the world, collecting important data during the hot summer months. This year, DRM will monitor again in the winter to assess the aftermath of this bleaching event. Stay tuned for data later this year.
Submit observations of paling or bleached coral to SEAFAN. Report sightings of fish kills or other mass marine life mortality to the FWC Fish Kill Hotline.
Post-Hurricane Mangrove Recovery
When a hurricane arrives, it unleashes strong wind and wave energy on these vital shoreline ecosystems, but even as the storm subsides – recovery might not come easy for these crucial plants. Mangroves have aboveground root structures, such as prop roots, which provide air to their belowground roots growing in oxygen deficient soil. However, hurricane storm surges can deposit thick layers of sediment that gradually smother these roots over time. To study the impacts of Hurricane Ian in 2022, our Coastal Wetlands Research Program is closely monitoring several mangrove forests across Charlotte Harbor and the Ten Thousand Islands. While some forests show signs of post-hurricane recovery, other mangroves in Charlotte Harbor that were alive three months after Hurricane Ian died several months later. This delayed mortality was particularly evident in forests with storm surge deposits or standing water. Storm surge deposits can be helpful to the forest, as well, as they may bring in nutrients or help increase the elevation of the forest floor, helping keep pace with sea-level rise. In comparison, the Ten Thousand Island sites were less affected by Hurricane Ian than the mangroves in Charlotte Harbor. However, evidence of Hurricane Irma’s damage is apparent, seen in the significant number of standing dead trees remaining in the recovering forest. It can take years for mangrove forests to fully recover after a direct hit from a hurricane. Check out the full photo collection on our Flickr page.
Marine Mammal Strandings Post-Hurricane
Storm safety includes the protection and conservation of vulnerable species like manatees, who may be at risk of becoming stranded or trapped during and after storms. If you live in an area affected by high water levels, keep an eye out for marine mammals that may have been impacted by the storm! High water levels from storm surge and excessive rain may allow animals to travel inland. When the water level recedes to normal levels, these animals can become stranded on land or trapped in smaller bodies of water and require rescue. If you come across a stranded, trapped, injured, orphaned, or deceased marine mammal (such as a manatee or dolphin), it is crucial to contact our Wildlife Alert Hotline at 888-404-3922 so that trained experts can assess the situation and provide a timely response. It is important to note that attempting to move a stranded marine mammal yourself can have unintended consequences and potentially worsen their condition, as well as be unsafe for you. Therefore, it is always best (for your safety and theirs!) to leave it to the experts. Learn more about manatees on our website.
Western Dry Rocks: Reef Visual Census
In the Florida Keys, our Finfish Research Team conduct underwater fish counts, that allow FWRI researchers to understand crucial changes in reef fish communities. Researchers conduct these surveys both inside the seasonal closure and in surrounding waters. When conducting these surveys, we record the number and species of fish present, lengths of fish, and habitat measurements. A few of the main goals for this project are to understand changes in reef fish communities over time, both inside and outside of the seasonal closure at Western Dry Rocks; the timing of the reef fish aggregation formations; and patterns of habitat use within the seasonal closure area. Watch the entire video, and other videos about Western Dry Rocks research, on our YouTube channel.
Sea Turtles After Idalia
After a big storm, you might spot sea turtle eggs on the beach or hatchlings tangled in seaweed on the shore or in places they don’t belong like pools or yards. Unfortunately, sea turtle eggs rarely survive the tumult of being swept from their nests. It is best to leave the eggs on the sand where they provide food for shore and seabirds. Sea turtle hatchlings begin their multiple-mile ocean journey over the sand and into the water to find floating plants for food and shelter, which can be carried onshore by storm currents and wind. All of Florida’s sea turtles are threatened or endangered species, so if you find a small “washback” or hatchling sea turtle, never put it back in the ocean because it may need specialized care. You can help sea turtles by calling our Wildlife Alert Hotline (1-888-404-3922) for appropriate actions to take if you find a sea turtle of any age in distress. Just a side note: Sea turtles actively crawling toward the water do not need assistance. Learn more on our website.
New on MyFWC.com/Research
We hope you enjoy these articles that have been recently added/updated on our website:
Red Tide Current Status
Red Tide-Related Hotlines and Information Sources
2023 Manatee Mortalities
Red Tide Manatee Mortalities
Annual Rescue Summaries, Manatees
Sirens
Seagrass Research
Western Dry Rocks Research
Fisheries Independent Monitoring: News and Updates
Hogfish Research
Our Mission
Through effective research and technical knowledge, we provide
timely information and guidance to protect, conserve, and manage
Florida's fish and wildlife resources.
No comments:
Post a Comment