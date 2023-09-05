September is National Library Card Sign-Up Month and it would be a great time to get a library card.
The Franklin County Public Library recently went completely fine-free because fines have not been shown to be an effective deterrent to the late return of materials and have actually been shown to disproportionately impact children and community members with the least financial resources.
Getting a library card is also free.
Just stop by either branch of the Franklin County Public Library with proof of county residence to get yours.
Minors under the age of 18 can obtain a library card with a consenting parent or legal guardian.
A non-resident staying in Franklin County can purchase a library card for $10.
A library card not only gives you access to all of the books in the library, but also to audiobooks and streaming movies and virtual Do It Yourself classes.
