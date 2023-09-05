FRANKLIN COUNTY HUMANE SOCIETY PET OF THE WEEK

Tuesday, September 5, 2023

Penelope is a 2 year old Beagle mix and has such a beautiful expression. She is a sweet and gentle soul and at only 22 lbs, a nice size for many households.  People often ask us what breeds make gentle family pets and we always say "hounds or hound mixes".  Come meet our sweet Penelope and all the pups we are housing at this time.

 

 

The shelter is full and we need adopters desperately so If you have been considering adopting, please do it sooner rather than later.

 

We are always looking for people willing to bring one of our animals into their home to be fostered for various needs.

 

Any time you can spare would be greatly appreciated.

 

Call Karen at 670-8417 for more details or visit the Franklin County Humane Society at 244 State Road 65 in Eastpoint. You may logon to the website at www.forgottenpets.org to see more of our adoptable pets.

 

 





