Franklin County Commissioners this week approved a Memorandum of Understanding to install 3 new WeatherSTEM stations in Franklin County.

Franklin
County Commissioners this week approved a Memorandum of Understanding with the
Florida Department of Emergency Management and a company called WeatherSTEM to
install 3 new WeatherSTEM stations in Franklin County.
Franklin
County currently has six WeatherSTEM stations installed; there is one on the
Eastpoint fishing pier, one at the Franklin County School and one at the FSU
Coastal and Marine Lab at St. Teresa.
They
are also placed at Island View Park near Carrabelle, at the Emergency
Operations Center at the Apalachicola airport and at the Ochlockonee Boat Ramp.
The
new stations would be installed at the Alligator Point firehouse, on Dog Island
at the airport, and on St. George Island at Lighthouse Park.
The
WeatherSTEM system provides real time weather information including
temperature, rain levels and wind speed.
It
tells you how far away lightning is from the site and provides pictures of
current conditions as well as a video stream showing current weather conditions.
Under
the agreement signed this week, the WeatherSTEM stations would be installed
free of charge and would be free for three years, after which the county would
pay an annual maintenance fee of 3000 dollars per station.
Emergency
Management Director Jennifer Daniels said adding the additional systems to the
barrier islands would give the county a great picture of real-time weather
conditions.
If
you would like to access any of the WeatherSTEM stations in Franklin County
just go on-line to https://franklin.weatherstem.com/
Or
if you have a smartphone or tablet, use the WeatherSTEM app which you can
download from the app store or googleplay.
No comments:
Post a Comment