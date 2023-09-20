Franklin County Commissioners this week approved a Memorandum of Understanding to install 3 new WeatherSTEM stations in Franklin County.

Wednesday, September 20, 2023

Franklin County Commissioners this week approved a Memorandum of Understanding with the Florida Department of Emergency Management and a company called WeatherSTEM to install 3 new WeatherSTEM stations in Franklin County.

 

Franklin County currently has six WeatherSTEM stations installed; there is one on the Eastpoint fishing pier, one at the Franklin County School and one at the FSU Coastal and Marine Lab at St. Teresa.   

 

They are also placed at Island View Park near Carrabelle, at the Emergency Operations Center at the Apalachicola airport and at the Ochlockonee Boat Ramp.

 

The new stations would be installed at the Alligator Point firehouse, on Dog Island at the airport, and on St. George Island at Lighthouse Park.

 

The WeatherSTEM system provides real time weather information including temperature, rain levels and wind speed.

 

It tells you how far away lightning is from the site and provides pictures of current conditions as well as a video stream showing current weather conditions.

 

Under the agreement signed this week, the WeatherSTEM stations would be installed free of charge and would be free for three years, after which the county would pay an annual maintenance fee of 3000 dollars per station.

 

Emergency Management Director Jennifer Daniels said adding the additional systems to the barrier islands would give the county a great picture of real-time weather conditions.

 

If you would like to access any of the WeatherSTEM stations in Franklin County just go on-line to https://franklin.weatherstem.com/

 

Or if you have a smartphone or tablet, use the WeatherSTEM app which you can download from the app store or googleplay.




