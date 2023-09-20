Franklin County Commissioners on Tuesday got an update on an
opioid use disorder program called “Starting Point” which is operated through PanCare
of Florida.
The program is designed to help residents in rural
communities who are dealing with substance abuse, alcohol abuse and opioid use
disorders.
The program helps individuals 13 years of age and older to
find rehabilitation services, and even links them to jobs and housing.
The program is being funded through a three-year grant and is
operating in 6 Northwest Florida Counties including Franklin, Gulf and Liberty
Counties.
Justin Perce from PanCare cane to the Franklin County
Commission meeting on Tuesday to discuss the program and said it has proven to
be very successful.
Over the past year the program has installed 10 drug takeback
kiosks in the 6 counties it serves, including at the health department in
Apalachicola.
So far, they have collected over 150 pounds of unused
prescription medication which has been destroyed.
The program also offers free HIV testing, as well as a
medically assisted treatment program and school and after school drug
prevention programs.
It also provides Narcan for people who need it or for family
members of drug users to have on hand just in case of an opioid overdose.
Mister Purse said the program even provides free
transportation to people who need it to get to meetings or even doctor or
dentist appointments.
People who would like to find out more about the program or
who need assistance can call 850-215-5111
