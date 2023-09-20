Gulf Chamber Membership Spotlight

Blast on the Bay celebrates their 13th anniversary in 2023!
On October 19 through the 22nd Florida’s Gulf Coast will play host to a group of talented musicians and songwriters direct from the streets of Nashville.
Festival performances will consist of musicians who collectively have written hundreds of hit songs from Faith Hill and George Strait to Jason Aldean and Garth Brooks. Many songwriters from past events will be returning for another great weekend of music and storytelling, in addition, guests can count on several new faces at this year’s “Blast”.
This annual event continues to deliver on the promise of an incredible time for anyone who appreciates great music!
Blast on the Bay 2023 is a ticketed event. Proceeds from this event benefit the Coastal Songwriters Education Coalition Inc., a 501c3 not-for-profit. They also partner with several other civic and non-profit groups in the area, including the Gulf Alliance for Local Arts, the Florida Restaurant and Lodging Association, and their local grade schools through songwriting workshops, performances, and educational opportunities surrounding this event and others throughout the year.
Buy your tickets at:
www.eventbrite.com/e/13th-annual-blast-on-the-bay-songwriters-festival-tickets-672185273247?aff=oddtdtcreator
