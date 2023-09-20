Gulf Chamber Membership Spotlight

Wednesday, September 20, 2023

One of the most popular joints - LongBill's on the Cape’s menu boasts fresh seafood, stellar pizza, mouthwatering tacos, and more. Perfect for a fun lunch after a swim, dinner with the whole family, weekend breakfast, or happy hour with friends, you’ll find a friendly staff ready to welcome you and yours.


With their welcoming, laid-back vibe and multiple televisions for sports enthusiasts, they are the ideal spot to catch the big game over a fresh meal and cold drinks with friends old and new. Longbill’s relies on the freshest Gulf of Mexico seafood for their flavor-filled menu.


Brought to you by the Toucans on the Beach team.

LongBill's on the Cape

7650 Cape San Blas Road, Port St. Joe, Florida

(850) 250-4310

www.longbills.com﻿

Comforter Funeral Home is a family operated business and has been Serving Gulf, Franklin, and Surrounding Counties since 1946.


Whether you’ve just lost a loved one, are planning your own end-of-life care, or are continuing on your grief journey, Comforter Funeral Home is dedicated to providing personalized, professional and compassionate services to help lighten your burden and support you.


Comforter Funeral Home

601 Long Ave., Port St. Joe, FL

(850) 227-1818

www.comforterfuneralhome.com

Blast on the Bay celebrates their 13th anniversary in 2023!


On October 19 through the 22nd Florida’s Gulf Coast will play host to a group of talented musicians and songwriters direct from the streets of Nashville.


Festival performances will consist of musicians who collectively have written hundreds of hit songs from Faith Hill and George Strait to Jason Aldean and Garth Brooks. Many songwriters from past events will be returning for another great weekend of music and storytelling, in addition, guests can count on several new faces at this year’s “Blast”.

This annual event continues to deliver on the promise of an incredible time for anyone who appreciates great music!


Blast on the Bay 2023 is a ticketed event. Proceeds from this event benefit the Coastal Songwriters Education Coalition Inc., a 501c3 not-for-profit. They also partner with several other civic and non-profit groups in the area, including the Gulf Alliance for Local Arts, the Florida Restaurant and Lodging Association, and their local grade schools through songwriting workshops, performances, and educational opportunities surrounding this event and others throughout the year.


Buy your tickets at:

www.eventbrite.com/e/13th-annual-blast-on-the-bay-songwriters-festival-tickets-672185273247?aff=oddtdtcreator

It's that time of the year!


Dust off those lederhosen and join us for PortOberfest - Wurst Fest in The Joe!

﻿

WHEN: Saturday, September 23 - noon till 4 pm ET

WHERE: City Commons, Reid Avenue, Port St. Joe, FL

We will feature LIVE MUSIC, OKTOBER BEER, & BRATWURST!


This is a FREE EVENT brought to you by the Gulf County Chamber of Commerce and sponsored by Lisa Forehand Real Estate and BeMajor team, exp Realty.

Schedule your no-cost, confidential time with our SBDC Associate Dr Len Eichler at The Gulf County Chamber of Commerce.


Dr. Eichler can shed a lot of light on your small business questions.


Reach out to schedule your own time with him now!


