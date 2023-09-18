Franklin County unemployment dropped slightly between July and August.
Franklin County unemployment was 3 percent last month, down from 3.1 percent the month before.
153 people were out of work out of a workforce of 5081.
Franklin County's unemployment rate was just below the statewide unemployment average of 3.1 percent.
Gulf County’s unemployment rate was 2.9 percent in August, up from 2.7 percent the month before.
168 people were out of work in gulf County last month.
Wakulla County unemployment was 2.9 percent in August.
Liberty County unemployment was 3.4 percent.
Franklin County unemployment was 3 percent last month, down from 3.1 percent the month before.
153 people were out of work out of a workforce of 5081.
Franklin County's unemployment rate was just below the statewide unemployment average of 3.1 percent.
Gulf County’s unemployment rate was 2.9 percent in August, up from 2.7 percent the month before.
168 people were out of work in gulf County last month.
Wakulla County unemployment was 2.9 percent in August.
Liberty County unemployment was 3.4 percent.
http://live.oysterradio.com/
No comments:
Post a Comment