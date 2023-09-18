The Gulf of Mexico Fishery Management Council is working to gain a better understanding of what’s happening with yellowedge grouper in the Gulf of Mexico and they would like fishermen to provide information.
Active fishermen may notice trends or interesting things happening in the Gulf that the scientists and managers may not be aware of yet.
A scientific stock assessment of yellowedge grouper is scheduled to begin this fall so the information fishermen provide will help to inform scientists and managers as they formulate a current understanding of the yellowedge grouper stock.
Responses are needed by 5:00 PM on October 13th.
If you have information you would like to share, you can go on-line to gulfcouncil.org.
https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLScoXbU3byy2psCHalLT7ODhoqrV01ntm-tihpyBqC3Hd7AujA/viewform
