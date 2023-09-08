Get Out and Enjoy Gulf County!

Sunday, September 24, 2023
9:30 am - 12:30 pm
T. H. Stone Memorial St. Joseph Peninsula State Park
Celebrate National Public Lands Day and International Coastal Cleanup Days with a parkwide cleanup at T. H. Stone Memorial St. Joseph Peninsula State Park. Join the Friends of St. Joseph State Parks with litter removal from all areas of the park including the campground, cabin area, and the Gulf Beach and Bay Shoreline. Boaters and kayakers are encouraged to join this park wide cleanup effort.
Participants should meet at the Eagle Harbor Pavilions for supplies. Work clothes and shoes are encouraged; bring a water bottle and sunscreen.
Park entrance fee is waived for participants. Pack a lunch and stay and enjoy the park afterwards.
