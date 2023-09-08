Survey collecting Idalia impacts, improving post-harvest produce, and more UF/IFAS news

|
For the week beginning September 4, 2023
TIMELY NEWS | Idalia's rainfall is likely yielding a new batch of freshly hatched mosquitoes. Need an expert voice? Contact us >
Survey open: Florida agricultural producers encouraged to share Idalia impacts
For this storm, the Economic Impact Analysis Program narrowed focus to the Big Bend region and surrounding inland areas of the state, with more than 3 million acres of agricultural lands – much of it used for grazing – in the areas of potential impact. Contact >
En español: Encuesta abierta al público: UF/IFAS insta a los productores agrícolas de Florida a reportar los impactos del Huracán Idalia. Contacto >
Scientists investigate how to keep fruits, veggies fresher before they reach stores
To solve the puzzle of why produce ages differently when it’s harvested than when it’s left on the plant, UF/IFAS scientists use genomics and genome editing in a recent study on broccoli. Contact >
Florida Sea Grant launches new website for 'Eyes on Seagrass' citizen science program
More and more people are volunteering for the citizen science program. They use scientifically sound methods to collect seaweed and water samples and send them to UF/IFAS scientists for testing. Contact >
Learn to grow food locally; award-winning urban food production short course is back
Topics covered include sustainable agriculture, creating a business and marketing plan, post-harvest and food handling, and more. The six-week course, offered in-person or virtually, starts Oct. 16. Registration is open now. Contact >
USAID with Feed the Future funding awards $4M to UF/IFAS to improve Haitian livestock production and research capacity
USAID programs have targeted Haiti because 2.5 million people in the Caribbean nation live in extreme poverty. Contact >
ADMINISTRATIVE UPDATES
UF/IFAS recently welcomed...
• Julie Dillard, interim Northwest Extension district director
• Renee Goodrich, food science and human nutrition department chair
Contact >
NUEVO CONTENIDO EN ESPAÑOL PARA ESTA SEMANA
Tenemos una variedad de publicaciones de UF/IFAS que ahora se traducen al español para darle un mejor servicio a nuestras comunidades de habla hispana. A continuación encontrarás nuestras publicaciones e infográficos más recientes.
FROM THE EMERGING PATHOGENS INSTITUTE | This interdisciplinary group of UF scientists tackles issues of global health and economic concern. Several UF/IFAS departments are represented in its affiliate faculty.
