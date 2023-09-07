Patrons of the Franklin County Public Library have access to movies and tv shows that they can watch over multiple devices including your tv of smartphone.
The libraries have added Kanopy to their list of digital resources to bring users ad-free films and series that can be viewed on your TV, mobile phone, tablet and online.
Patrons can just simply download the app, select their library and login in with their library cards.
The local library also uses a service called Overdrive which provides users access to over 30 thousand books and magazines.
The books can be read over most electronic devices.
Access to Overdrive is free for anyone who has a local library card.
Getting a library card is also free.
Just stop by either branch of the Franklin County Public Library with proof of county residence to get yours.
Minors under the age of 18 can obtain a library card with a consenting parent or legal guardian.
A non-resident staying in Franklin County can purchase a library card for $10.
