Gulf Coast State College is reminding aspiring nursing professionals that Friday, September 29th is the application deadline for its high-performing Associate Degree in Nursing program

GCSC ADN Program Deadline Approaching:
Join the Success Story
Panama City, FL – Gulf Coast State College invites aspiring nursing professionals to mark their calendars for Friday, September 29, 2023, as the application deadline for its high-performing Associate Degree in Nursing (ADN) program approaches.
The GCSC ADN program has gained recognition for its quality and commitment to producing top-tier nursing professionals. In the spring semester, the program achieved an outstanding 98.07% NCLEX completion rate, a testament to the dedication of program faculty and students.
An ADN opens doors to a world of exciting career opportunities or continued education in the field of nursing. With the healthcare industry ever-growing, qualified nurses are in constant demand, making this program an ideal choice for aspiring healthcare professionals.
Accredited by the Accreditation Commission for Education in Nursing (ACEN), Gulf Coast State College's ADN program guarantees a high standard of education and preparation for future nursing professionals. The faculty is committed to providing students with the knowledge and skills needed to excel in this challenging and rewarding field.
Interested individuals are encouraged to apply by Friday, September 29, 2023 for the Spring 2024 semester. Don't miss this opportunity to be part of a program with a proven track record of success and excellence in nursing education!
For more information and to access the application, please visit gulfcoast.edu/nursing or contact Alyssa Evans at healthsciencesgcsc@gulfcoast.
