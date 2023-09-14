Public Service Announcement - Smoke Testing Sewer in Panacea

Wakulla County will be conducting Smoke Testing in Panacea for two weeks beginning Today, September 14, 2023. The purpose of the testing is to locate breaks and defects that may exist in the County Sewer System.
The smoke is blue or green in color, is a non-toxic, non-staining substance that is not harmful to you, your pets, or your plants, and creates no fire hazard.
If you see smoke coming up in your yard or into your house, please contact the sewer department at 850.528.3170 or 850.962.3026
