If you own vacant property in Wakulla County, now is the time to apply for a refund for the annual solid waste assessment.
The Vacancy Adjustment Program allows any property owner to seek a refund of the 204-dollar Solid Waste Assessment for residential property as long as the property was vacant for the entire Fiscal Year from October the 1st, 2022 through September the 30th, 2023.
In order to qualify, the owner must complete a Vacancy Adjustment Application and file it with the County’s Public Works Administration Office by October 15th.
The applicant must be the owner of the residential property and provide documentation from a utility provider that no utility services electric or water were provided to the residential property during the fiscal year.
To get the application, go on-line to mywakulla.com
