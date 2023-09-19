The Florida Seafood festival has chosen its queen.
16-year-old Shaylee Martina of Apalachicola was picked as this year’s queen.
Shaylee is the daughter of Danielle James.
3 young ladies took part in this year’s selection process.
Runner up this year is Isabelle Nations of Apalachicola.
Judges this year were Shawn Yao, the Director of Forensic Services at the Criminal Investigation Bureau for the Tallahassee Police Department, Megan Bennefield, a public information officer in Port St. Joe, and Deborah Mooney, a pageant judge from Pensacola.
The title comes with a 1000-dollar scholarship.
As queen, Shaylee will officially open the event, as well as head up the annual parade.
And along with King Retsyo, she’ll ride in the front boat during the blessing of the fleet, and oversee the oyster shucking and oyster eating contests.
And if you would like to stay up to date on all of the planned festivities and entertainment for this year’s festival – check out the official seafood festival website at http://www.floridaseafoodfestival.com.
