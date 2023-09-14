Thursday, September 14, 2023

Kite Tales September 2023 - The Great Florida Birding and Wildlife Trail Newsletter

Fourteen New Sites Added to the Great Florida Birding and Wildlife Trail!

Compilation of images showing wildlife and landscapes from new Great Florida Birding and Wildlife Trail Sites.

Last October the Great Florida Birding and Wildlife Trail began
accepting new site nominations for the first time since 2011.
Anyone could nominate a site for addition to the Trail until the
nomination period ended in February 2023. Candidate sites were
evaluated on their birding and wildlife viewing opportunities,
ecological significance, educational opportunities, access for the
public and resilience to recreational use. Successful applicants
ranged from large nature preserves to beloved community parks.
The Great Florida Birding and Wildlife Trail is excited to welcome
the following new sites:

Sweetwater Wetlands Park

Sunlight turns a cloudy sky orange over a wetland spanned by a boardwalk.

Boardwalk by Darby Guyn. Photo taken at Sweetwater Wetlands Park.

This park in Alachua County is a well-known hotspot frequented by
rare birds and iconic Florida wildlife. Some of the exciting birds
found at the park include the occasional Vermillion Flycatcher and
park regulars like Snail Kites, Limpkins, Virginia and King Rails,
Great Horned Owls and Painted Buntings. Learn more here.

Robinson Preserve

A single White Pelican floats on the gently rippled surface of deep blue water.

White Pelican by Travis Blunden. Photo taken at Robinson Preserve.

Located at the mouth of the Manatee River in Bradenton, more
than 200 bird species have been recorded at this popular
recreation area. Look for Wood Storks, White Pelicans, Roseate
Spoonbills, Clapper Rails, Southeastern American Kestrels, Great
Horned Owls and a variety of ducks, herons, egrets, sandpipers,
plovers, gulls and terns. Learn more here.

Ocala Wetland Recharge Park

Two Black-bellied whistling ducks stand on a wooden railing in a light downpour.

Black-bellied Whistling Ducks by City of Ocala. Photo taken at Ocala Wetland Recharge Park.

This constructed wetland recharges the Upper Floridan Aquifer. Birders and wildlife viewers will enjoy its diverse wildlife, easy walking paths and many educational displays. The park is home to Black-bellied Whistling Ducks, Red-winged Blackbirds and the occasional Purple Gallinule, and uncommon birds like Virginia Rails, Soras, LeConte’s Sparrows and Black-necked Stilts have been spotted. Learn more here.

Jupiter Inlet Lighthouse Outstanding Natural Area

Sunrise paints the sky orange over water and a pier with a lighthouse in the distance.

Sunrise at the Pedestrian Pier by Peter De Witt. Photo taken at Jupiter Inlet Lighthouse ONA.

Located where the Indian River Lagoon and Loxahatchee River
meet, this site attracts a wide variety of birds from warblers to
waders and is an excellent place to see spring and fall migrants. As
you gaze up at the iconic lighthouse, check the sky for Magnificent
Frigatebirds and other seabirds. Learn more here.

Lafayette Heritage Trail Park

Two Wooducks, a female and a male stand at the water's edge.

Wood Duck Pair by Tara Tanaka. Photo taken at Lafayette Heritage Trail Park.

This park is part of an extensive trail network connecting four parks
in Tallahassee and creating a valuable habitat for birds and
other wildlife in an otherwise urban area. Look for Common and
Purple Gallinules, Wood Ducks and the occasional Limpkin and
Forster's Tern. Learn more here.

The Nature Conservancy’s Tiger Creek Preserve

An otter sticks its head above the water.

Otter by Linda Fish. Photo taken at the Nature Conservancy's Tiger Creek Preserve.

This remote wilderness in Lake Wales harbors rare plants and
animals found only in Central Florida. Over ten miles of hiking trails
let visitors explore safely. During breeding season look for young
Bald Eagles, Barred Owls, Swallow-tailed Kites or swooping Great-crested Flycatchers. Learn more here.

Dr. Robert B. Hayling Freedom Park

A Saltmarsh Sparrow perches in the bushes.

Saltmarsh Sparrow by James Hill. Photo taken at Dr. Robert B. Hayling Freedom Park.

Named for a prominent civil rights activist, this small park in St.
Augustine is a favorite with its local Audubon Society chapter. It sits
on the tip of a peninsula overlooking an expansive salt marsh,
offering great views of the many birds that live there. Nine species
of sparrows have been documented at this location, including
Nelson's, Seaside, Saltmarsh and Savannah Sparrows. Learn
more here.

Oyster Bar Marsh Conservation Area

A boardwalk streches into the mangrove, ending in a covered viewing area.

Mangrove Boardwalk by Wendy Swindell. Photo taken at Oyster Bar Marsh Conservation Area.

This new site in Vero Beach opened in February 2023 and is
adjacent to Round Island Riverside Park and Conservation Area,
extending a wildlife viewing area for birders looking to explore
Indian River Lagoon. Look for waders including Yellow-crowned and Black-crowned Night Herons. Learn more here.

Cypress Creek Natural Area

A little Box Turtle with a yellow pattern on its round, dark green shell.

Box Turtle by Ann Matthews. Photo taken at Cypress Creek Natural Area.

Successful wetland restoration activities and frequent prescribed
fire at this site have created excellent habitats attracting over 110
bird species. Florida Sandhill Cranes, Swallow-tailed Kites and
multiple kinds of herons have been documented nesting on the site.
Learn more here.

North Jupiter Flatwoods Natural Area

A Red-shouldered Hawk flies from a dead pine tree.

Red-shouldered Hawk by Ann Mathews. Photo taken at North Jupiter Flatwood Natural Area.

This 163-acre natural area includes a sensory-friendly trail, is home
to many wading birds and is a waypoint for a variety of migratory
songbirds including Yellow-rumped and Black-throated Blue
Warblers. Resident raptors include Southeastern American
Kestrels and Great Horned Owls. Learn more here.

Pine Glades Natural Area

Four Bob-white Quail stand on a sandy path.

Bobwhite Quail by Ann Mathews. Photo taken at Pine Glades Natural Area.

This large wetland protects many important habitats including
cypress swamps, freshwater marshes, wet prairies and uplands
dominated by majestic slash pine trees. It is best known for its
fireflies, stunning sunsets and birdlife, including Snail
Kites year-round and King Rails in fall and spring. Learn more here.

Winding Waters Natural Area

Three baby Common Gallinules floating in a row with two adults nearby.

Common Gallinule Family by Ann Mathews. Photo taken at Winding Waters Natural Area.

This restored wetland in urban West Palm Beach attracts abundant
birdlife with Bald Eagles, Wood Storks, Roseate Spoonbills,
Loggerhead Shrikes, Anhingas and Belted Kingfishers making
regular appearances. Learn more here.

Yamato Scrub Natural Area

A Northern Parula sits on a branch, head tilted to display its distinctive yellow chin.

Northern Parula by Ann Mathews. Photo taken at Yamato Scrub Natural Area.

This rare ecosystem in the heart of Boca Raton is a rest stop for
migrating birds such as American Redstarts and various warblers
and is a year-round home for wading birds, coots and gallinules.
Learn more here.

Escribano Point Wildlife Management Area

Sunset paints the sky over a bay, framed between tall trees.

Bay Sunset by Robbie Neighbors. Photo taken at Escribano Point Wildlife Managment Area.

This remote natural area located on the gulf coast is perfect for
birding off the beaten path. Explore the hiking trails to find Eastern
Towhees and Brown-headed Nuthatches, or paddle the shoreline
for terns and Black Skimmers. Learn more here.

