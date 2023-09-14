Kite Tales September 2023 - The Great Florida Birding and Wildlife Trail Newsletter

The Nature Conservancy’s Tiger Creek Preserve
Otter by Linda Fish. Photo taken at the Nature Conservancy's Tiger Creek Preserve.
This remote wilderness in Lake Wales harbors rare plants and
animals found only in Central Florida. Over ten miles of hiking trails
let visitors explore safely. During breeding season look for young
Bald Eagles, Barred Owls, Swallow-tailed Kites or swooping Great-crested Flycatchers. Learn more here.
Dr. Robert B. Hayling Freedom Park
Saltmarsh Sparrow by James Hill. Photo taken at Dr. Robert B. Hayling Freedom Park.
Named for a prominent civil rights activist, this small park in St.
Augustine is a favorite with its local Audubon Society chapter. It sits
on the tip of a peninsula overlooking an expansive salt marsh,
offering great views of the many birds that live there. Nine species
of sparrows have been documented at this location, including
Nelson's, Seaside, Saltmarsh and Savannah Sparrows. Learn
more here.
Oyster Bar Marsh Conservation Area
Mangrove Boardwalk by Wendy Swindell. Photo taken at Oyster Bar Marsh Conservation Area.
This new site in Vero Beach opened in February 2023 and is
adjacent to Round Island Riverside Park and Conservation Area,
extending a wildlife viewing area for birders looking to explore
Indian River Lagoon. Look for waders including Yellow-crowned and Black-crowned Night Herons. Learn more here.
Cypress Creek Natural Area
Box Turtle by Ann Matthews. Photo taken at Cypress Creek Natural Area.
Successful wetland restoration activities and frequent prescribed
fire at this site have created excellent habitats attracting over 110
bird species. Florida Sandhill Cranes, Swallow-tailed Kites and
multiple kinds of herons have been documented nesting on the site.
Learn more here.
North Jupiter Flatwoods Natural Area
Red-shouldered Hawk by Ann Mathews. Photo taken at North Jupiter Flatwood Natural Area.
This 163-acre natural area includes a sensory-friendly trail, is home
to many wading birds and is a waypoint for a variety of migratory
songbirds including Yellow-rumped and Black-throated Blue
Warblers. Resident raptors include Southeastern American
Kestrels and Great Horned Owls. Learn more here.
Pine Glades Natural Area
Bobwhite Quail by Ann Mathews. Photo taken at Pine Glades Natural Area.
This large wetland protects many important habitats including
cypress swamps, freshwater marshes, wet prairies and uplands
dominated by majestic slash pine trees. It is best known for its
fireflies, stunning sunsets and birdlife, including Snail
Kites year-round and King Rails in fall and spring. Learn more here.
Winding Waters Natural Area
Common Gallinule Family by Ann Mathews. Photo taken at Winding Waters Natural Area.
This restored wetland in urban West Palm Beach attracts abundant
birdlife with Bald Eagles, Wood Storks, Roseate Spoonbills,
Loggerhead Shrikes, Anhingas and Belted Kingfishers making
regular appearances. Learn more here.
Yamato Scrub Natural Area
Northern Parula by Ann Mathews. Photo taken at Yamato Scrub Natural Area.
This rare ecosystem in the heart of Boca Raton is a rest stop for
migrating birds such as American Redstarts and various warblers
and is a year-round home for wading birds, coots and gallinules.
Learn more here.
Escribano Point Wildlife Management Area
Bay Sunset by Robbie Neighbors. Photo taken at Escribano Point Wildlife Managment Area.
This remote natural area located on the gulf coast is perfect for
birding off the beaten path. Explore the hiking trails to find Eastern
Towhees and Brown-headed Nuthatches, or paddle the shoreline
for terns and Black Skimmers. Learn more here.
