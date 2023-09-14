Thursday, September 14, 2023

The Franklin County School got approval this month to close a portion of Highway 98 in Eastpoint later this month for their homecoming parade.

 

The county commission approved the request to close Highway 98 from Sellers Tile to Centennial Bank – though that could be extended out a few more blocks if needed.

 

The homecoming parade will be held on Friday, September the 22nd.

 

The parade will begin at 2 in the afternoon.

 

The Franklin County Seahawks will face Rocky Bayou Christian School in their homecoming game this year.



