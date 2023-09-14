The Franklin County School got
approval this month to close a portion of Highway 98 in Eastpoint later this
month for their homecoming parade.
The county commission approved
the request to close Highway 98 from Sellers Tile to Centennial Bank – though
that could be extended out a few more blocks if needed.
The homecoming parade will be
held on Friday, September the 22nd.
The parade will begin at 2 in
the afternoon.
The Franklin County Seahawks
will face Rocky Bayou Christian School in their homecoming game this year.
